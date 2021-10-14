UrduPoint.com

US Labor Dept. To Issue Emergency Vaccine Implementation Rule For Companies - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The US Labor Department will introduce a new requirement for companies with 100 and more employees to require vaccinations for the novel coronavirus, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Labor Department is going to soon be issuing an emergency rule for companies with 100 or more employees to implement vaccination requirements among their workforce," Biden said during remarks on his administration's COVID-19 response.

Biden pointed out that mounting data shows those businesses that have implemented vaccine requirements are seeing their vaccination rates rise by an average of 20% to more than 90%.

The new move is a continuation of the Biden administration's policy to push vaccine mandates as part of its program to immunize the remaining 66 millions Americans against the novel coronavirus.

On September 9, Biden signed an executive order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States that includes mandating vaccines for Federal government employees and contractors and calls on state governors to mandate vaccines for teachers as well as to expand testing accessibility.

