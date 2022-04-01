UrduPoint.com

US Labor Market Nears Full Recovery After Strong March Hiring

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 08:39 PM

The US labor market has almost recovered from the mass joblessness caused by the pandemic, adding hundreds of thousands of positions last month and sending the unemployment rate nearly to where it was before Covid-19 broke out nationwide

The Labor Department reported Friday that the unemployment rate fell more than analysts forecast in March to 3.6 percent, a hair above its February 2020 level of 3.5 percent, while the economy added 431,000 jobs in the month.

Though the hiring total was slightly below analysts' forecasts, it was nonetheless a strong figure that underscored how far the economy has come since the pandemic started two years ago.

"This is a historic recovery -- Americans are back at work," President Joe Biden tweeted, as his administration grapples with low approval ratings driven in part by inflation that has hit record levels under his presidency even as employment has improved.

Analysts said they doubted that the robust pace of hiring could be maintained.

"Today's job report is great news as it means the economy has almost fully recovered from the blow caused by the pandemic," Mark Zandi of Moody's Analytics wrote on Twitter.

"But it is somewhat disquieting in that the job market must cool off quickly, or inflation, our number one economic problem, will soon be a much bigger one."The data was released as the Federal Reserve is undergoing the delicate process of fighting the price increases by raising interest rates from the zero level they held them at when the pandemic was at its worst, while simultaneously trying not to harm the recovery.

