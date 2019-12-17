US Labor Monitors in Mexico to Work With Host Government - Trade Representative Lighthizer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The United States will work with Mexico's government in placing monitors in that country to investigate key labor infringements, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a letter to his Mexican counterpart.

Mexico has protested the call for US labor monitors to be based in Mexico to track the enforcement of its labor laws as outlined in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

"As you know, the USMCA's first-of-its-kind, facility-specific, rapid-response mechanism allows an independent, three-person panel chosen by both Parties to request on-site verifications in any of our three countries when there are good faith questions about whether workers at a particular facility are being denied key labor rights," Lighthizer said on Monday in the letter to Mexico's Chief Trade Negotiator for North America Jesus Seade Kuri.

"But those verifications will be conducted by the independent panelists not by the labor attaches."

Last week, US Congress passed the USMCA to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) which had represented the same three countries.

Seade reportedly wrote to Lighthizer last week, protesting Washington's intent to have US monitors placed in Mexico to track the enforcement of labor laws and ensure compliance with the USMCA.

Lighthizer, in his response, said the USMCA authorizes five attaches from the US Labor Department to work with their Mexican counterparts, workers, and civil society groups on implementing labor reform including by providing technical assistance and capacity building funds.

Lighthizer added that these personnel will not be "labor inspectors" and will abide by all relevant Mexican laws.