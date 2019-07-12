UrduPoint.com
US Labor Secretary Acosta Announces Resignation Over Epstein Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:10 PM

US Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta on Friday announced his resignation after intense public scrutiny over his role in approving a 2007 non-prosecution agreement with accused sex trafficker billionaire Jeffrey Epstein

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) US Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta on Friday announced his resignation after intense public scrutiny over his role in approving a 2007 non-prosecution agreement with accused sex trafficker billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

"I called the president this morning. I told him that I thought the right thing was to step aside," Acosta told reports at the White House.

Acosta's last day on the job will be July 19, he said. Deputy Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella will take over as acting secretary of labor.

