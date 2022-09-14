US Labor Secretary Hosting Rail Companies, Unions to Avert Massive Strike - White House

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 09:34 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Labor Secretary Martin Walsh is hosting unions' and rail companies' representatives as part of the Biden administration's effort to prevent a massive US railroad freight strike, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"This morning, Secretary Walsh is hosting the rail companies and unions in Washington DC at the Department of Labor," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The White House considers the possibility of the US railway freight system shutdown as "unacceptable outcome" for the economy and for the American people and urges all parties to work in good faith to avoid it, Jean-Pierre added.

According to the White House, President Joe Biden called on Monday unions and rail companies during his trip to Boston to avert the looming freight rail strike all the while his administration is working with other modes of transportation such as truckers and air freight carriers to see whether they can "step in and keep goods moving" in case of a strike.

Starting on Monday, US freight railroads stopped accepting a number of hazardous materials for shipment, including chlorine and ammonia, a key component of about three-quarters of all fertilizers, to ensure that such cargo is not left unattended or unsecured on trains in the event of a work stoppage due to an impasse in labor negotiations, the Association of American Railroads said.

A spokesperson for the Association of American Railroads told Sputnik negotiating parties are meeting and working hard to try to reach an agreement.

