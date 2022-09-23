UrduPoint.com

US Labor Watchdog Says $46.5Bln Stolen From Pandemic-Related Relief Program Since 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Labor Watchdog Says $46.5Bln Stolen From Pandemic-Related Relief Program Since 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The US Department of Labor's Inspector General revealed on Thursday that it discovered $46.5 billion was stolen from a pandemic-related relief program since March 2020.

"The DOL-OIG (Labor Department's Office of Inspector General) also issued an Alert Memorandum identifying $45.6 billion in potentially fraudulent UI (unemployment insurance) benefits paid to individuals," the Inspector General's office said in a press release.

More than 1,000 individuals in the United States have been charged with crimes connected to unemployment insurance fraud since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the release said.

These charged individuals allegedly used a number of fraudulent tactics to receive unemployment insurance benefits, including using social security numbers of dead people and prisoners, the release said.

The US government will continue to seek individuals that abused pandemic relief programs, the release said.

Related Topics

Dead Alert United States March 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

17 minutes ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

17 minutes ago
 Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship ..

Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship

24 minutes ago
 Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomina ..

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination to Senate - White House

24 minutes ago
 US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Desp ..

US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Despite Fed Rate Hikes - Yellen

24 minutes ago
 Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment ..

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.