Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:20 AM

US Laboratory Awarded $133Mln to Conduct Hypersonic Flight Experiments - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The US Navy has awarded a research contract worth more than $133 million to a laboratory near Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to carry out new experiments into hypersonic guidance, navigation and control, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory [in] Cambridge, Massachusetts is awarded $133,473,389 in options ... to provide technical and engineering services to support the guidance, navigation and control system that will support the Navy's hypersonic flight experiments," the release stated on Friday.

The Defense Department said more than 80 percent of the work on the contract will be performed in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and the rest in El Segundo, California, with an expected completion date of September 30, 2021.

The Draper Laboratory will also conduct research under the contract into the applications of technologies to meet guidance requirements for operations on the Common Missile Compartment for the US Columbia-class program and the United Kingdom Dreadnought-class program, the release said.

