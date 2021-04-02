UrduPoint.com
US Laboratory Tests Air-Launched Cruise Missile In B-52 Upgrade Program - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The US military has conducted a series of ground tests on an air-launched cruise missile (ACLM) at Eglin Air Force Base as part of the B-52 strategic bomber modernization program, the US Air Force said on Friday.

"The 53rd Wing brought its test and evaluation mission here to the McKinley Climatic Lab in March to test an air-launched cruise missile," the Air Force said on its website. "The ground testing was part of Air Force Global Strike Command's Nuclear Weapons System Evaluation Program or NucWSEP."

The wing's geographically separated unit, the 49th Test and Evaluation Squadron (TES), carries out the annual program.

During the tests, the ALCM is flown on a test stand in a climate-controlled chamber with temperatures ranging from -55 degrees to +120 degrees to simulate free flight, the Air Force said.

"Throughout the four-hour test, the ALCM sends data to 49th TES technicians. Squadron members operate the test station that emulates the B-52 during the missile launch sequence and monitor missile performance. This type of testing provides engineering data to augment the assessment of weapon systems' reliability," it said.

The testing is designed to increase confidence in the air launched cruise missile system that is carried by the B-52s, the Air Force said.

