US 'lacked Respect' For Colombia In 5-1 Mauling: Berhalter
Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) United States coach Gregg Berhalter accused his players of lacking respect for Colombia after the South Americans romped to an emphatic 5-1 friendly victory over the Copa America hosts on Saturday.
Berhalter looked on aghast from the sidelines at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, as Colombia ruthlessly punished a string of American blunders in a clinical attacking display.
Jhon Arias and Rafael Borre put Colombia 2-0 up inside 19 minutes, and although the US pulled one back from Timothy Weah on 58 minutes, "Los Cafeteros" continued probing incisively and rattled in three more unanswered goals through Richard Rios, Jorge Carrascal and Luis Sinisterra.
The rout marked the first time the US have conceded five goals in a game since their 5-0 defeat to Mexico in the 2009 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.
The drubbing could have been worse for Berhalter's side, who saw Colombia squander several other goal-scoring chances during the game.
"I'm really disappointed, obviously with the result," Berhalter said. "We're not framing it as a lesson learned, we're framing it as wake-up call. A really poor performance against a top team.
"If you give a team like that the opportunities that we gave them, you're going to have no chance to win. It's never going to happen. And that's what's really disappointing about the game."
- 'Not good enough' -
Berhalter said while he had been encouraged by aspects of his team's response after falling 2-0 down, "from the 75th minute on, it was, I think, a lack of respect for our opponent, the game of soccer, and what we're doing.
"There were some positive chunks of the game, right. But when I'm looking right now at 5-1, it's not good enough."
Berhalter named a starting line-up comprised entirely of players from Europe's top five leagues as they build towards their Copa America Group C opener against Bolivia in Dallas on June 23.
Yet Berhalter's line-up was in danger of being overrun in a one-sided start to the game that saw Colombia hit the ground running with wave after wave of attacks.
Arias put the Colombians 1-0 up after just six minutes. Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez attempted to thread a pass through to Arias but instead saw Fulham's Antonee Robinson slide in to make a block.
Robinson's interception, however, fell kindly into the path of Arias, who thumped an emphatic finish into the roof of the net.
The US almost drew level moments later after Robinson picked out Folarin Balogun, whose low shot was cleared off the line by a desperate sliding clearance from Davinson Sanchez.
That, however, was the closest the US came to scoring during the early onslaught, and Colombia were soon threatening again with Mateus Uribe flashing a header wide of the post on 17 minutes.
Borre then showed great instincts to hook in an overhead kick on 19 minutes to give Colombia a 2-0 lead at half-time.
Weah's goal early in the second half after a superb through ball from Balogun gave the US hope.
But the Colombians continued to threaten and looked the more incisive team, and Rios's goal in the 77th minute put them 3-1 ahead.
Colombia then picked off the US with ease in the final minutes, twice stitching together attacks that led to late goals for Carrascal and Sinisterra.
The US continue their preparations for the Copa America, which is being staged across the United States, with a friendly against Brazil on Wednesday.
Recent Stories
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD
Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakistan met with the Speaker GB Asse ..
Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Pakistan for T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From World
-
No.1 Scheffler says arrest lingers despite dropped charges51 seconds ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership final - Northampton 25 Bath 217 hours ago
-
Danish police say assault on PM likely not 'politically motivated'7 hours ago
-
Amb. Masood Khan urges US to forge balanced ties with S. Asian nations, not overly align with India7 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Imad set to return, India's Rohit seeks focus7 hours ago
-
Swiatek crushes Paolini to win third French Open title in row7 hours ago
-
Saudi Interior Ministry Holds Press Conference for Hajj Security Forces Commanders 1445-20248 hours ago
-
Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakistan met with the Speaker GB Assembly Nazir Ahmed9 hours ago
-
Deputy PM Dar meets with President Erdogan10 hours ago
-
UN calls on world to come together in protecting oceans10 hours ago
-
PM departs to Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China11 hours ago
-
UN Woman representative calls on Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gul Bur Khan12 hours ago