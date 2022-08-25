US Lacks Capability to Provide Fuel for All of Its Nuclear Reactors - Energy Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The United States lacks the capability to produce enough nuclear fuel to power its reactors even though it has the most extensive nuclear generating capacity in the world, Assistant Secretary of Energy Kathryn Huff, who heads up the Office of Nuclear Energy at the Department of Energy, said in an interview on Wednesday.

"We have the largest nuclear fleet in the world, and we currently do not have the capability to provide fuel for all of our reactors," Huff told the Washington Examiner.

Huff warned that the United States used to maintain significant uranium supply capabilities, from mining to conversion, enrichment and fuel fabrication, but that supply chain was now broken.

The United States was now entirely dependent on a single supplier for enriched uranium and it was unable to meet all the demands for its product to keep the entire reactor fleet running in the foreseeable future, Huff said.