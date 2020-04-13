US Lacks Enough Coronavirus Tests to Let People Go Back to Work - Pelosi, Schumer

Shortages of COVID-19 tests in the United States will prevent Americans from getting back to work quickly once the pandemic eases, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday in a joint statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Shortages of COVID-19 tests in the United States will prevent Americans from getting back to work quickly once the pandemic eases, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday in a joint statement.

"We all desire an end to the shutdown orders so we can get Americans back to work and back to normal.However, there is still not enough testing available to realistically allow that to happen," Pelosi and Schumer said.

Democrats are demanding adequate funding for both tests and personal protective equipment (PPE), and are insisting on the publication of demographic data to accurately identify the communities most in need, the lawmakers said.

Senior US officials have said they are increasingly concerned over the disproportionately high rates of infection among African Americans.

The two top Democrats accused Republicans of proposing unrealistic legislation which has no chance of passing through Congress.

"We have real problems facing this country, and it's time for the Republicans to quit the political posturing by proposing bills they know will not pass either chamber and get serious and work with us towards a solution," Pelosi and Schumer added.

Senate lawmakers last Thursday blocked two attempts to pass a new coronavirus relief bill - one proposed by Democrats and another drafted by Republicans.

Republicans want the bill to provide only $250 billion in funding for small businesses, while Democrats are demanding that the legislation also earmark $100 billion for hospitals and $150 billion for state and local governments, as well as boost funds for food assistance.