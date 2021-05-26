US Lacks Information to Assess if COVID-19 Came from Infected Animal, Lab Accident - Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the US intelligence community has determined there is insufficient information to assess whether COVID-19 came from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory leak.

"I had my National Security Advisor task the Intelligence Community to prepare a report on their most up-to-date analysis of the origins of COVID-19, including whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident," Biden said in a press release.

"Here is their current position: 'while two elements in the IC leans toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter - each with low or moderate confidence - the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other,'"

Biden said he directed the US intelligence community to redouble efforts to investigate the matter and to report their findings to him in 90 days.