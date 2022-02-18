US Lacks Maritime Sealift to Support Navy in Conflict With China - Pacific Fleet Head

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The commander of the US Pacific Fleet is "not satisfied" with the current maritime cargo ship capacity to support logistics in the event of war and/or full scale operations in the Indo-Pacific region, Adm. Samuel Paparo said.

"Maritime Sealift Command is an incredibly capable force and we don't have enough," Paparo told the AFCEA/US Naval Institute WEST 2022 Conference in San Diego. "We are going to need a ton of non-gray hole (private sector) merchant capabilities to operate in this arc of contested capabilities. I am not satisfied: I will never be satisfied.

"

Paparo cautioned that US procurement would have to be rapidly expanded to create a much larger logistics reserve force that could be quickly activated in the event of crises or conflicts in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Is the start-up current going to be there? The Jones Act and our domestic shipbuilding capability (are) going to have to kick in top high gear if we're going to meet this threat," he said.

The Jones Act requires that goods shipped to US ports be transported on vessels that are built, owned and operated by US citizens or permanent residents.