UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lags Far Behind Other Nations In Virus Testing, Scope Of Crisis Unknown - Senator

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:50 AM

US Lags Far Behind Other Nations in Virus Testing, Scope of Crisis Unknown - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) A shortage of coronavirus test kits in the United States leaves officials unable to estimate the scope of the pandemic and puts the US behind other nations that have already tested tens of thousands of potential victims, Senator Dianne Feinstein said in a letter to the White House.

"The exponential rise in cases since testing was expanded tells us we don't yet know the true scope of the virus, in large part because so many Americans are unable to be tested," Feinstein told Coronavirus task force chief, Vice President Mike Pence, on Thursday. "Testing lags far behind other nations, many of which can test tens of thousands of people at no cost to the patient.

"

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), nearly 12,000 specimens have been tested since January.

More than 1,400 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States and at least 38 people have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.

US health officials have said the community spread in the United States is expected to get worse and about four million diagnostics tests should be distributed throughout the country by this weekend as well.

Related Topics

Shortage White House Died United States January From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

2 hours ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

2 hours ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

2 hours ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

2 hours ago

Iconic UAE landmarks lit up once again in solidari ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.