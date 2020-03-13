US Lags Far Behind Other Nations in Virus Testing, Scope of Crisis Unknown - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) A shortage of coronavirus test kits in the United States leaves officials unable to estimate the scope of the pandemic and puts the US behind other nations that have already tested tens of thousands of potential victims, Senator Dianne Feinstein said in a letter to the White House.

"The exponential rise in cases since testing was expanded tells us we don't yet know the true scope of the virus, in large part because so many Americans are unable to be tested," Feinstein told Coronavirus task force chief, Vice President Mike Pence, on Thursday. "Testing lags far behind other nations, many of which can test tens of thousands of people at no cost to the patient.

"

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), nearly 12,000 specimens have been tested since January.

More than 1,400 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States and at least 38 people have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.

US health officials have said the community spread in the United States is expected to get worse and about four million diagnostics tests should be distributed throughout the country by this weekend as well.