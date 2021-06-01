US Largest Military Base in Afghanistan to Be Handed Over to Afghan Forces - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The United States' largest military base in Afghanistan, the Bagram air base, will be handed over to the Afghan security forces, Afghan broadcaster 1TV reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed US military spokesman.

The US presidential administration pledged to finish the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by September 11. According to media reports, some US bases, helicopters, military vehicles and weapons will be handed over to the Afghan army.