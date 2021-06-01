UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Largest Military Base In Afghanistan To Be Handed Over To Afghan Forces - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 02:20 PM

US Largest Military Base in Afghanistan to Be Handed Over to Afghan Forces - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The United States' largest military base in Afghanistan, the Bagram air base, will be handed over to the Afghan security forces, Afghan broadcaster 1TV reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed US military spokesman.

The US presidential administration pledged to finish the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by September 11. According to media reports, some US bases, helicopters, military vehicles and weapons will be handed over to the Afghan army.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Army Vehicles United States September Media From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation fro ..

7 minutes ago

Shanghai gold futures close higher

13 minutes ago

Japan cancels football international friendly agai ..

13 minutes ago

Ethiopia registers 196 new COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago

China-donated medicines, kits handed over to Bangl ..

13 minutes ago

Pulses seeds for 36,280 acares distributed under p ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.