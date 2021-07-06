UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US' Largest Military Shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls To Acquire Defense Contractor Alion

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:15 PM

US' Largest Military Shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls to Acquire Defense Contractor Alion

Huntington Ingalls Industries, the largest military shipbuilding company in the US, is set to acquire the Department of Defense contractor Alion Science and Technology as part of an expansion of their national security solutions portfolio, the company announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Huntington Ingalls Industries, the largest military shipbuilding company in the US, is set to acquire the Department of Defense contractor Alion Science and Technology as part of an expansion of their national security solutions portfolio, the company announced on Tuesday.

"Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Alion Science and Technology for $1.65 billion in cash from Veritas Capital, subject to customary adjustments. Alion is a high value-added, technology-driven solutions provider for the global defense marketplace," the company said in a press release.

They added that they plan on integrating Alion into Huntington Ingalls Industries' Technical Solutions division and that they anticipate the transaction to close in the latter half of 2021.

Alion provides advanced engineering, research, and development for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, military training and simulation, cyber, data analytics and other next-generation technologies for the military and intelligence communities. The US Navy currently represents about one-third of the company's annual revenues.

Huntington Ingalls said that the acquisition is a 'compelling strategic fit' for the company, with Alion's capabilities and customer access aligning with their own, in particular, highlighting Alion's strength in enabling and supporting naval simulations.

Related Topics

Technology Company Huntington From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Govt introducing holistic reforms to improve gover ..

1 minute ago

10 drug peddlers, bootlegger, illegal weapon holde ..

1 minute ago

An-26 Passenger Plane Crashes in Russia's Kamchatk ..

1 minute ago

Paris Concerned by Arising Security Challenges in ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolen ..

7 minutes ago

10 cattle markets to be set up in Kasur

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.