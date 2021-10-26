UrduPoint.com

US, Latvian Diplomats Discuss European Security, 3 Seas Initiative - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 03:30 AM

US, Latvian Diplomats Discuss European Security, 3 Seas Initiative - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics met in Washington to discuss the importance of NATO for European security and the United States' support for the Three Seas Initiative, State Department spokesman Ned price said.

"Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Rinkevics emphasized the importance of NATO for US and European security," the State Department said in a press release on Monday. "They also discussed US support for the Three Seas Initiative and the 2022 Three Seas Initiative Summit in Riga, and Deputy Secretary Sherman thanked Latvia for hosting the upcoming NATO Ministerial.

"

The Three Seas Initiative brings together the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Romania, covering territories between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas. The initiative's stated purpose is to strengthen cooperation, primarily for infrastructure development in the energy, transport and digital sectors.

The Three Seas Initiative Summit this year took place in Bulgaria in July and the next one will take place in Riga in June of 2022.

