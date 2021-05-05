UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Launch Of Minuteman III Ballistic Missile Fails, Cause Under Investigation - Air Force

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

US Launch of Minuteman III Ballistic Missile Fails, Cause Under Investigation - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) A test launch of an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile Minuteman III failed and the cause is unknown and being investigated, the US Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) said on Wednesday.

"An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, experienced a ground abort prior to launch. The cause of the ground abort is currently under investigation, and Air Force Global Strike Command is assessing the potential to reschedule the launch," AFGSC said in a press release.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

US economy regains more private jobs in April: sur ..

13 minutes ago

Reference against Dar adjourned till May 26

13 minutes ago

Pak-Saudi cooperation to have positive impact on r ..

13 minutes ago

Press Release from Business Wire: LLPA

29 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain expecte ..

29 minutes ago

Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Ban on Former Pre ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.