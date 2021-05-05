US Launch of Minuteman III Ballistic Missile Fails, Cause Under Investigation - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) A test launch of an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile Minuteman III failed and the cause is unknown and being investigated, the US Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) said on Wednesday.

"An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, experienced a ground abort prior to launch. The cause of the ground abort is currently under investigation, and Air Force Global Strike Command is assessing the potential to reschedule the launch," AFGSC said in a press release.