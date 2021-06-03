UrduPoint.com
US Launches $1.1Bln In Grants To Pay Household Water Bills For Poor - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The US government has earmarked $1.1 billion in COVID-19 relief to help residents in low-income and marginalized communities pay household water and sewer bills, with initial grants of $166.6 million, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Wednesday.

"This first-of-its-kind water assistance program will expand access to more affordable water and help low-income households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic pay their water and wastewater bills, avoid shutoffs, and support household water system reconnections related to non-payment," an HHS press release said.

In total, $1.1 billion will be available through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), nearly half of which is funded by the recently approved $1.

9 trillion American Rescue Plan with the remainder from an earlier appropriation, the release said.

"Having access to affordable, clean, and safe drinking water is essential to everybody's health and well-being. No family or child should go without access to water because of challenges paying the bills," Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the release.

The $166.6 million, about 15 percent of allocated LIHWAP funding, is being made immediately available to LIHWAP grantees to establish the program, according to the release.

