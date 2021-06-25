UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Launches 2 More Drone Strikes At Taliban Positions In North Afghanistan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 10:28 PM

US Launches 2 More Drone Strikes at Taliban Positions in North Afghanistan - Reports

The US military carried out two drone strikes against Taliban positions in northern Afghanistan only hours after three more districts in the country were reported as being occupied the Taliban, US media reports said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The US military carried out two drone strikes against Taliban positions in northern Afghanistan only hours after three more districts in the country were reported as being occupied the Taliban, US media reports said on Friday.

The strikes were made only a few hours before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was scheduled to meet with President Joe Boden in Washington. An unknown number of Taliban fighters were killed in the strikes in the provinces of Baghlan and Kunduz provinces, Fox news cited a US defense official as saying.

Afghan national forces took back six other districts elsewhere in the country in the past 24 hours, according to local media.

The latest developments came as the United States prepared to evacuate most of its remaining forces from Afghanistan in the next few weeks, well ahead of Biden's September 11 deadline, the report said.

The Biden administration is also rushing to evacuate thousands of Afghan interpreters and their families, the report added.

Related Topics

Drone Taliban Afghanistan Washington Baghlan United States September Ashraf Ghani Media From

Recent Stories

Spaniard, two Ethiopian MSF workers killed in Ethi ..

2 minutes ago

Major business group calls for US to open to Europ ..

2 minutes ago

British police seize 'record' haul of cryptocurren ..

2 minutes ago

US Justice Department challenges Georgia voting ru ..

2 minutes ago

UN Syria envoy says cross-border access must stay ..

5 minutes ago

UK govt reports eight Covid cases after three Wemb ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.