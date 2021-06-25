US Launches 2 More Drone Strikes at Taliban Positions in North Afghanistan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US military carried out two drone strikes against Taliban positions in northern Afghanistan only hours after three more districts in the country were reported as being occupied the Taliban, US media reports said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The US military carried out two drone strikes against Taliban positions in northern Afghanistan only hours after three more districts in the country were reported as being occupied the Taliban, US media reports said on Friday.

The strikes were made only a few hours before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was scheduled to meet with President Joe Boden in Washington. An unknown number of Taliban fighters were killed in the strikes in the provinces of Baghlan and Kunduz provinces, Fox news cited a US defense official as saying.

Afghan national forces took back six other districts elsewhere in the country in the past 24 hours, according to local media.

The latest developments came as the United States prepared to evacuate most of its remaining forces from Afghanistan in the next few weeks, well ahead of Biden's September 11 deadline, the report said.

The Biden administration is also rushing to evacuate thousands of Afghan interpreters and their families, the report added.