US Launches $4Bln Investment Plan To Fight Climate Change Together With 75 Partners- Biden

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:26 PM

The United States has launched together with its 75 partners a 4 billion-dollar investment plan to battle climate change, US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The United States has launched together with its 75 partners a 4 billion-dollar investment plan to battle climate change, US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday.

"Today, along with 75 partners we are going to launch a 4 billion Dollar initial investment globally. The United States is planning to mobilize a billion of that four billion over the next five years, and I invite all of you to join us, " the president said at the UN climate change conference in Glasgow.

Biden pledged that the United States will lead by example and share with the world its "considerable powers of innovation.

"

From October 31 to November 12, world leaders, including Biden, are participating in COP26 in Glasgow to address issues pertaining to climate change.

The United States returned to the Paris Climate Agreement in February soon after Biden became US president. Biden had vowed to double the nationally determined contribution announced under former President Barack Obama amounting to a cut of up to 28% of US emissions by 2025.

In April, Biden announced that the United States would halve greenhouse emissions by 2030 as part of its new commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement that his predecessor Donald Trump withdrew the country from in 2017.

