UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Launches Annual Defender-Europe Exercises With NATO Allies - Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Launches Annual Defender-Europe Exercises With NATO Allies - Army

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The US Army has launched its annual three and a half month long "Defender Europe" series of exercises with NATO allies across the European content, an official military press release announced on Monday.

"DEFENDER-Europe 21 activities begin this month across Europe and continue through June," the release said. "DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale US Army Europe and Africa-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build strategic and operational readiness and interoperability between US, NATO allies and partners."

This year's DEFENDER-Europe 21 exercises include a greater number of NATO ally and partner nations conducting activities over a wider area than occurred in 2020, the release noted.

"More than 30,000 multinational forces from 27 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in a dozen countries. ...[It] will also include significant involvement of the US Air Force and US Navy," the Army release stated.

The exercise will utilize key ground and maritime routes bridging Europe, Asia and Africa and will incorporate new or high-end capabilities including air and missile defense assets, as well as assets from the US, Army Security Force Assistance Brigades and the recently reactivated V Corps, it added. 

Related Topics

Africa NATO Army Europe June 2020 From Asia

Recent Stories

EU Weighing Requests to Buy Sputnik V Vaccine - PA ..

11 minutes ago

Social media emerges as prolific mode of preventiv ..

11 minutes ago

Eleven killed in anti-coup demonstrations after My ..

11 minutes ago

Countries should continue using AstraZeneca jab fo ..

11 minutes ago

Sumra assumes charge of Additional Secretary , ED

11 minutes ago

Trudeau Says Trusts Canadian Health Regulators as ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.