US Launches Annual Global Lightning Military Exercise - STRATCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) The US launched an annual tabletop military exercise designed to link multiple US combatant commands with the nation's nuclear stockpile and other weapons systems, the US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) said in a press release on Thursday.

"The exercise provides training opportunities for USSTRATCOM headquarters staff and components participating in this exercise to integrate and synchronize efforts across several combatant commands," the release said.

Global Lightning also involves allied personnel from a variety of nations, including permanently assigned foreign liaison officers to STRATCOM from Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, the release added.

STRATCOM's responsibility includes nuclear operations, electromagnetic spectrum operations, and missile defenses, according to the release.