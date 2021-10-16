US Launches Anti-Corruption Tip Line for Central American Countries - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The US government has launched a tip line to help assist its fight against corruption in three countries of Central America, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Friday.

"The Department of Justice today announced a tip line to help assist its Anticorruption Task Force fight corruption in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, a key component of the Vice President's work to address the root causes of migration," the statement said.

Tips about possible corruption or illegal financial transactions will be reviewed by the Justice Department to determine whether the they indicate a jurisdictional link to the United States, including the use of its financial system, the statement said.

The Justice Department pointed out to the link between their work to combat corruption and US Vice President Kamala Harris' work to address the root causes of illegal immigration, which they say is fueled by corruption.