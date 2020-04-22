US Launches Campaign to Accuse Syria of Inability to Counter COVID-19 - Damascus, Moscow

The United States has launched a propaganda campaign by accusing Damascus of its inability to effectively combat the spread of COVID-19 in Syria, the Russian and Syrian coordination centers said in a joint statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The United States has launched a propaganda campaign by accusing Damascus of its inability to effectively combat the spread of COVID-19 in Syria, the Russian and Syrian coordination centers said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, the United States has influenced the development of a UN plan for sending a humanitarian medical mission to the camp.

"We believe that the document proposed by the UN was developed under the influence of the United States that had launched a propaganda campaign to accuse Damascus of its inability to effectively counter the spread of coronavirus in the [Syrian Arab] Republic.

Obviously, the delivery of humanitarian aid to the [Rukban] camp is necessary for the US solely to achieve its goals.." the statement said.

According to the statement, the reception center for people in the Al-Waha region is equipped with everything necessary to organize quarantine for Rukban residents before they are transported to temporary accommodation centers in the province of Homs.

Moreover, given the critical humanitarian situation in the Rukban refugee camp, and in order to study the real situation with the spread of COVID-19 there, the Syrian Foreign Ministry sent an official request to the UN to conduct an evaluation of medical mission in the camp.