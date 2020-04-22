UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Launches Campaign To Accuse Syria Of Inability To Counter COVID-19 - Damascus, Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:17 PM

US Launches Campaign to Accuse Syria of Inability to Counter COVID-19 - Damascus, Moscow

The United States has launched a propaganda campaign by accusing Damascus of its inability to effectively combat the spread of COVID-19 in Syria, the Russian and Syrian coordination centers said in a joint statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The United States has launched a propaganda campaign by accusing Damascus of its inability to effectively combat the spread of COVID-19 in Syria, the Russian and Syrian coordination centers said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, the United States has influenced the development of a UN plan for sending a humanitarian medical mission to the camp.

"We believe that the document proposed by the UN was developed under the influence of the United States that had launched a propaganda campaign to accuse Damascus of its inability to effectively counter the spread of coronavirus in the [Syrian Arab] Republic.

Obviously, the delivery of humanitarian aid to the [Rukban] camp is necessary for the US solely to achieve its goals.." the statement said.

According to the statement, the reception center for people in the Al-Waha region is equipped with everything necessary to organize quarantine for Rukban residents before they are transported to temporary accommodation centers in the province of Homs.

Moreover, given the critical humanitarian situation in the Rukban refugee camp, and in order to study the real situation with the spread of COVID-19 there, the Syrian Foreign Ministry sent an official request to the UN to conduct an evaluation of medical mission in the camp.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Damascus United States Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Korean virus test kit maker earns FDA emergency ap ..

3 minutes ago

Exports of coronavirus test kits jump this month

3 minutes ago

Palestinian killed in car-ramming, stabbing attack ..

5 minutes ago

Iranian Petroleum Minister Calls for Additional Me ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 209 deaths after 9, 749 cases of ..

21 minutes ago

Sanitizer walk through gate installed at Lawari tu ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.