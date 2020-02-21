UrduPoint.com
US Launches Campaign To Smear Pro-Russian Eastern European Politicians - Russian Officials

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:43 PM

US Launches Campaign to Smear Pro-Russian Eastern European Politicians - Russian Officials

US intelligence agencies have launched a large-scale campaign to discredit political and public figures in Eastern Europe who advocate for positive relations with Russia, the press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) US intelligence agencies have launched a large-scale campaign to discredit political and public figures in Eastern Europe who advocate for positive relations with Russia, the press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said on Friday.

"According to information received, US intelligence agencies have launched a large-scale campaign to compromise political and public figures in Eastern Europe who advocate the development of good-neighborly relations with Russia. Agents and non-governmental organizations funded by the US official agencies are mobilized for this purpose," the press release said.

