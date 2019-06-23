UrduPoint.com
US Launches Cyberattack On Iran's Missile Systems - Reports

Sun 23rd June 2019 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) The United States has conducted cyberattacks on computers in Iran that control its missile systems, US media have reported.

The operation, conducted on Thursday night, was planned weeks ahead in retaliation for what Washington believes were Iranian attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, the New York Times reported on Saturday citing people familiar with the issue.

The cyberattacks were allowed to go ahead as a response to Iran striking down a US spy drone on Thursday.

Tehran said it violated its airspace while Washington maintains it was in international airspace.

Several computer systems were reportedly targeted, including those that the Pentagon believes were used by an Iranian intelligence group behind the attack on the oil tankers.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he had called off a retaliatory strike on Iranian radars and missile batteries when the operation was still in the early stages, after he was told that an estimated 150 Iranians would be killed.

