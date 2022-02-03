UrduPoint.com

US Launches First-Ever Cyber Safety Review Board - Homeland Security Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 09:18 PM

The US government has created a new Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB) to ensure cybersecurity resilience across the entire federal workforce, the Department of Homeland security (DHS) announced in a press release on Thursday

"Today, the DHS announced the establishment of the CSRB, as directed in President (Joe) Biden's Executive Order 14028 on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity," the release said.

The CSRB is an unprecedented public-private initiative that will bring together government and industry leaders to elevate our nation's cybersecurity, the release said.

"The Biden-Harris administration has taken bold steps to meaningfully improve our cybersecurity resilience... I look forward to reviewing the board's recommendations regarding how we can better protect communities across our country," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

The CSRB will review and assess significant cybersecurity events so that US government, industry and security agencies can better protect national networks and infrastructure, the release said.

Its first review will focus on vulnerabilities discovered in late 2021 in the widely used log4j software library, the release added.

