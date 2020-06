US launches first Taliban air strikes since Afghan ceasefire end

The US laucnhed its first air strikes against the Taliban since a rare ceasefire between the insurgents and Afghan forces ended more than a week ago, the US military said Friday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The US laucnhed its first air strikes against the Taliban since a rare ceasefire between the insurgents and Afghan forces ended more than a week ago, the US military said Friday.

The two assaults took place on Thursday and Friday in separate provinces in Afghanistan, US forces spokesman Sonny Leggett said on Twitter.

"These were the 1st US airstrikes against (the Taliban) since the start of the Eid ceasefire," he wrote.

"We reiterate: All sides must reduce violence to allow the peace process to take hold," he added.

Ten members of the Afghan forces were killed on Friday in a separate attack targeting a Humvee vehicle, the Interior Ministry said, blaming the assault on the Taliban.

There was no immediate comment from the group.