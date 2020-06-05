UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Launches First Taliban Air Strikes Since Afghan Ceasefire End

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:39 PM

US launches first Taliban air strikes since Afghan ceasefire end

The US laucnhed its first air strikes against the Taliban since a rare ceasefire between the insurgents and Afghan forces ended more than a week ago, the US military said Friday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The US laucnhed its first air strikes against the Taliban since a rare ceasefire between the insurgents and Afghan forces ended more than a week ago, the US military said Friday.

The two assaults took place on Thursday and Friday in separate provinces in Afghanistan, US forces spokesman Sonny Leggett said on Twitter.

"These were the 1st US airstrikes against (the Taliban) since the start of the Eid ceasefire," he wrote.

"We reiterate: All sides must reduce violence to allow the peace process to take hold," he added.

Ten members of the Afghan forces were killed on Friday in a separate attack targeting a Humvee vehicle, the Interior Ministry said, blaming the assault on the Taliban.

There was no immediate comment from the group.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Interior Ministry Twitter Vehicle All From

Recent Stories

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

56 minutes ago

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

2 hours ago

UK Welcomes Russia's Participation in Vaccine Summ ..

2 minutes ago

Elimination of drug dealers among top priorities o ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine protesters vent anger over police scandals ..

2 minutes ago

China Plans to Build Brand New Long March-11A Soli ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.