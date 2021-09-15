US Launches Half-Billion Dollar Study of Long-Term Effects of COVID-19 - Health Dept.

The US earmarked $470 million for a nationwide study of the long-term effects of COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The US earmarked $470 million for a nationwide study of the long-term effects of COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Wednesday.

The main grant will go to New York University (NYU) Langone Health, a leading US research facility with a medical school and multiple hospitals. Langone will make multiple sub-awards to more than 100 researchers at more than 30 institutions for the study, NIH said in a press release.

"This major new award to NYU Langone supports new studies of COVID-19 survivors and leverages existing long-running large cohort studies with an expansion of their research focus," the release said.

NIH launched the project to learn why some people have prolonged symptoms (referred to as long COVID) or develop new or returning symptoms after the acute phase of infection from the coronavirus, the release added.

Sometimes called long COVID, its most common symptoms include pain, headaches, fatigue, so-called brain fog, shortness of breath, anxiety, depression, fever, chronic cough, and sleep problems.