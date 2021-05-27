UrduPoint.com
US Launches Latest Batch Of 60 Starlink Communications Satellites Into Orbit - SpaceX

US Launches Latest Batch of 60 Starlink Communications Satellites Into Orbit - SpaceX

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The US Space Force successfully launched its latest batch of 60 Starlink communications satellites into Low Earth Orbit (LEO) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster from Cape Canaveral Space Base, the company announced.

The launch took place on schedule at 2:59 pm Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday and was podcast live from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It was the second launch and landing of the Falcon 9 first stage booster, which previously launched the Sentinel-6A mission.

The Starlink communications system delivers high-speed, low latency broadband internet and  initial beta service both domestically and internationally, and will continue expansion to near global coverage of the populated world in 2021, the company said.

During beta, users can expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms in most locations over the next several months as the company enhanced the Starlink system, the company added.

