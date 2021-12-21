US Launches Most Ambitious Vehicle Emissions Plan as Biden Targets Zero Pollution - EPA

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Monday it was finalizing the most ambitious US Federal emissions standards ever for passenger cars and light trucks as the Biden administration targets zero pollution eventually from US roads.

"At EPA, our priority is to protect public health, especially in overburdened communities, while responding to the President's ambitious climate agenda," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. "Today we take a giant step forward in delivering on those goals, while paving the way toward an all-electric, zero-emissions transportation future."

The Biden administration has said it aims to reduce by 2030 some 50-52% of the greenhouse gas pollution recorded in the United States in 2005. By 2050, its target is to bring those levels to zero.

Under the first phase of the EPA plan, running between 2023 and 2026, the agency will leverage advances in clean car technology to unlock $190 billion in net benefits to Americans, that include reducing climate pollution, improving public health, and saving drivers money at the pump, the statement said.

For 2027 and beyond, it will initiate a separate rule-making to establish multi-pollutant emission standards under the Clean Air Act to expedite the transition of the light-duty vehicle fleet toward a zero-emissions future, the statement added.

Through 2050, EPA programs will result in avoiding more than 3.0 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to more than half the total of US carbon dioxide emissions in 2019, according to the statement.