US Launches New $7.5Mln Military Tactical Awareness Networking Center - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The US military has established a new $7.5 million Center of Excellence in Networked Configurable Command, Control and Communications for Rapid Situational Awareness (COE-NC4), the Department of Defense announced in a news release.

"The Department of Defense through the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD (R&E)), launched a $7.5 million Center of Excellence in Networked Configurable Command, Control and Communications for Rapid Situational Awareness at the University of California, Riverside, the release said on Friday.

The University of California, Riverside is a Hispanic-serving minority institution and the new center was awarded to it through the OUSD (R&E)'s Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions Research and education Program, the Defense Department said.

"By focusing on large-scale networked systems for next-generation computing and communications, the Center will conduct research that enables systems and subsystems for sensing, data analysis, communications and networking, to be seamlessly integrated and adaptive to novel mission needs," the release explained.

The COE-NC4 will connect the university's students, faculty, and staff with fundamental research questions in the development of a robust, resilient, secure, and fully networked infrastructure while responding to failures and security threats, the Defense Department said.