UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Launches New $7.5Mln Military Tactical Awareness Networking Center - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 1 second ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 04:40 AM

US Launches New $7.5Mln Military Tactical Awareness Networking Center - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The US military has established a new $7.5 million Center of Excellence in Networked Configurable Command, Control and Communications for Rapid Situational Awareness (COE-NC4), the Department of Defense announced in a news release.

"The Department of Defense through the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD (R&E)), launched a $7.5 million Center of Excellence in Networked Configurable Command, Control and Communications for Rapid Situational Awareness at the University of California, Riverside, the release said on Friday.

The University of California, Riverside is a Hispanic-serving minority institution and the new center was awarded to it through the OUSD (R&E)'s Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions Research and education Program, the Defense Department said.

"By focusing on large-scale networked systems for next-generation computing and communications, the Center will conduct research that enables systems and subsystems for sensing, data analysis, communications and networking, to be seamlessly integrated and adaptive to novel mission needs," the release explained.

The COE-NC4 will connect the university's students, faculty, and staff with fundamental research questions in the development of a robust, resilient, secure, and fully networked infrastructure while responding to failures and security threats, the Defense Department said.

Related Topics

Education Minority Riverside Million

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt, KE join hands for Quicker Electricity ..

5 hours ago

KMC, Sindh Police ink MoU to uplift KMC's Emergenc ..

5 hours ago

Karachi likely to experience warm weather on Satur ..

4 hours ago

Van der Poel takes revenge with Tirreno-Adriatico ..

4 hours ago

Gunathilaka hits 96 as Sri Lanka make 273-8 in sec ..

4 hours ago

WFP Chief Says Houthis Show Cooperation in Scaling ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.