US Launches New Bureau to Foster Global Cooperation Against Health Threats - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The US State Department has launched the Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy in order to strengthen global health security and foster international cooperation against health threats, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"The bureau's overarching mission is to fortify the global health security architecture to effectively prevent, detect, control and respond to infectious diseases, including HIV/AIDS," Blinken said.

Blinken explained the bureau aims to enhance the protection for the United States and the global community against health threats by leveraging and coordinating US foreign assistance and fostering robust international cooperation.

US Ambassador-at-Large John Nkengasong will lead the new bureau and will also serve as US global AIDS coordinator as well as senior official for global health security and diplomacy, Blinken said.

The secretary of state emphasized that the United States must play a vital role in addressing global health issues.

The new bureau will integrate global health security as a core component of US national security and foreign policy, Blinken added.