Open Menu

US Launches New Bureau To Foster Global Cooperation Against Health Threats - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 08:47 PM

US Launches New Bureau to Foster Global Cooperation Against Health Threats - Blinken

The US State Department has launched the Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy in order to strengthen global health security and foster international cooperation against health threats, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The US State Department has launched the Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy in order to strengthen global health security and foster international cooperation against health threats, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"The bureau's overarching mission is to fortify the global health security architecture to effectively prevent, detect, control and respond to infectious diseases, including HIV/AIDS," Blinken said.

Blinken explained the bureau aims to enhance the protection for the United States and the global community against health threats by leveraging and coordinating US foreign assistance and fostering robust international cooperation.

US Ambassador-at-Large John Nkengasong will lead the new bureau and will also serve as US global AIDS coordinator as well as senior official for global health security and diplomacy, Blinken said.

The secretary of state emphasized that the United States must play a vital role in addressing global health issues.

The new bureau will integrate global health security as a core component of US national security and foreign policy, Blinken added.

Related Topics

AIDS Lead United States

Recent Stories

SIFC to ensure immediate, uninterrupted execution ..

SIFC to ensure immediate, uninterrupted execution of foreign investment projects ..

14 minutes ago
 PDA takes notice of illegal use of plazas' basemen ..

PDA takes notice of illegal use of plazas' basements

14 minutes ago
 SC to announce decision about full court bench on ..

SC to announce decision about full court bench on Wednesday

14 minutes ago
 Iceland suspends embassy operations in Russia

Iceland suspends embassy operations in Russia

14 minutes ago
 Minister Agriculture calls on Minister C&W

Minister Agriculture calls on Minister C&W

14 minutes ago
 YDA presents charter of demands to LUMHS VC

YDA presents charter of demands to LUMHS VC

4 minutes ago
1,000 KW DRM Digital Medium Wave Transmitter to re ..

1,000 KW DRM Digital Medium Wave Transmitter to revolutionize Radio Pakistan: Ma ..

4 minutes ago
 Chinese agriculture model important to enhance cot ..

Chinese agriculture model important to enhance cotton production: Minister SM Ta ..

4 minutes ago
 Water level rising at Kotri barrage

Water level rising at Kotri barrage

4 minutes ago
 Two more PTI leaders join PTI Parliamentarian

Two more PTI leaders join PTI Parliamentarian

22 minutes ago
 Seminar held to aware people about human trafficki ..

Seminar held to aware people about human trafficking, tactics of unregistered tr ..

22 minutes ago
 Shooting Attack Near Jerusalem Leaves 4 Injured - ..

Shooting Attack Near Jerusalem Leaves 4 Injured - Israeli Police

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World