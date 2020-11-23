US Launches New Projects to Boost Skills in Military-Industrial Complex - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The US government has awarded $27 million to fund nine new prototyping projects as part of a major initiative to revive US industrial modernization, the Department of Defense announced in a press release on Monday.

"One of the most vital challenges for the US defense industrial base is the deficit in domestic manufacturing and engineering talent," the release said. "In order to address this problem head-on, the Defense Department recently awarded its first nine prototyping projects, valued at nearly $27 million."

The awards will be given as part of a new "National Imperative for Industrial Skills" initiative, or "Skills Imperative," the release said.

"The awards are an initial step in reigniting US industrial modernization and to restoring the nation as the world's high-tech leader. ... These initial awards will build manufacturing prestige across the nation, with awards in Texas, Alabama, Missouri, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Hampshire," the release added.

The Skills Imperative will seek to organize a nationwide focus to provide needed workers for the industrial base, enabling the United States to build its next generation of combat ships, submarines, aircraft, ground vehicles, missiles, and other platforms and weapon systems, according to the release.