UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Launches New Projects To Boost Skills In Military-Industrial Complex - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 09:58 PM

US Launches New Projects to Boost Skills in Military-Industrial Complex - Pentagon

The US government has awarded $27 million to fund nine new prototyping projects as part of a major initiative to revive US industrial modernization, the Department of Defense announced in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The US government has awarded $27 million to fund nine new prototyping projects as part of a major initiative to revive US industrial modernization, the Department of Defense announced in a press release on Monday.

"One of the most vital challenges for the US defense industrial base is the deficit in domestic manufacturing and engineering talent," the release said. "In order to address this problem head-on, the Defense Department recently awarded its first nine prototyping projects, valued at nearly $27 million."

The awards will be given as part of a new "National Imperative for Industrial Skills" initiative, or "Skills Imperative," the release said.

"The awards are an initial step in reigniting US industrial modernization and to restoring the nation as the world's high-tech leader. ... These initial awards will build manufacturing prestige across the nation, with awards in Texas, Alabama, Missouri, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Hampshire," the release added.

The Skills Imperative will seek to organize a nationwide focus to provide needed workers for the industrial base, enabling the United States to build its next generation of combat ships, submarines, aircraft, ground vehicles, missiles, and other platforms and weapon systems, according to the release.

Related Topics

World Vehicles Virginia United States Government Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organisation, affirms ..

33 seconds ago

Global economic outlook remains uncertain amid sec ..

59 seconds ago

Apple Russia Gets Frequencies for Testing Ultra Wi ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai International Sports Conference, Dubai Globe ..

16 minutes ago

Berlin to Mothball Former Schoenefeld Airport as A ..

18 minutes ago

Office of Japan's Abe Covered Costs of Support Gro ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.