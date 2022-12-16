US Launches Office of China Coordination to Manage Competition with Beijing - State Dept.

The United States is launching the new Office of China Coordination to help manage competition between Washington and Beijing, the State Department said on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The United States is launching the new Office of China Coordination to help manage competition between Washington and Beijing, the State Department said on Friday.

"Today Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken presided over the launch of the new Office of China Coordination, informally known as China House.

China House will ensure the US government is able to responsibly manage our competition with the People's Republic of China (PRC) and advance our vision for an open, inclusive international system," the State Department said in a statement.

China House brings together a group of China experts from throughout the State Department to work on security, economic, technological, diplomatic and strategic issues, the statement said.

Improved coordination will result in more consistent State Department policy, and better position the US to more deeply engage with allies and partners, the statement added.