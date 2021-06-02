UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Launches Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Universal Flu Vaccine Candidate - Health Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:30 AM

US Launches Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Universal Flu Vaccine Candidate - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) An investigational flu vaccine designed to provide long-lasting immunity to multiple strains of the seasonal illness began the first-ever phase 1 clinical of its kind in healthy adults, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said.

"The experimental nanoparticle FluMos-v1 vaccine is designed to elicit antibodies directed against the HA protein from four different virus strains, two influenza type A strains of H1 and H3 subtype and two influenza type B strains," the NIH said in a press release on Tuesday.

The vaccine was developed by scientists at NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the release said.

Healthy participants 18 to 50 years old will receive either a licensed seasonal influenza vaccine or the experimental vaccine, the release added.

Standard influenza vaccines must be reformulated and administered annually to match changes in the HA protein in the viral strains predicted to dominate in the upcoming flu season, according to the release.

Related Topics

Immunity Influenza From

Recent Stories

WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergen ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new â€˜T ..

4 hours ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

4 hours ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

5 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.