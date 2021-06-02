US Launches Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Universal Flu Vaccine Candidate - Health Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) An investigational flu vaccine designed to provide long-lasting immunity to multiple strains of the seasonal illness began the first-ever phase 1 clinical of its kind in healthy adults, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said.

"The experimental nanoparticle FluMos-v1 vaccine is designed to elicit antibodies directed against the HA protein from four different virus strains, two influenza type A strains of H1 and H3 subtype and two influenza type B strains," the NIH said in a press release on Tuesday.

The vaccine was developed by scientists at NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the release said.

Healthy participants 18 to 50 years old will receive either a licensed seasonal influenza vaccine or the experimental vaccine, the release added.

Standard influenza vaccines must be reformulated and administered annually to match changes in the HA protein in the viral strains predicted to dominate in the upcoming flu season, according to the release.