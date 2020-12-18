UrduPoint.com
US Launches Phase 3 Trial Of 2 New Antibody Treatments For COVID-19 - Health Dept.

Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The United States announced phase 3 clinical trials of two experimental drugs to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients when combined with existing treatments, the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said in a press release.

"The trials are part of the ACTIV-3 master protocol, which has an adaptive design allowing investigators to add new sub-studies of additional investigational agents," the release said on Thursday.

ACTIV-3 refers to a NIAID protocol designed to test treatments using multiple drugs administered simultaneously, with trial participants either receiving the investigative agent or a placebo in addition to standard treatments, which typically include the antiviral drug remdesivir, the release said.

One sub-study will evaluate VIR-7831, a monoclonal antibody developed by GlaxoSmithKline in the United Kingdom and Vir Biotechnology in the United States. The other sub-study will evaluate a combination of BRII-196 and BRII-198, two monoclonal antibodies manufactured by Brii Biosciences in Beijing and the state of North Carolina, the release added.

Monoclonal antibodies are grown in a lab as copies of naturally occurring proteins produced by the human immune system.

The protocol allows researchers to evaluate each antibody in a small group of volunteers, and then to enroll a larger group of volunteers if the antibody appears safe and effective. Initially, researchers will enroll approximately 450 volunteers who have been hospitalized with mild to moderate COVID-19 and fewer than 13 days of symptoms, the release said.

If the experimental drug appears to be safe and effective, each sub-study will enroll an additional 700 people, half receiving the drug and half a placebo. The Primary endpoint of the trial is the participants' sustained recovery for 14 days after release from the hospital, the release added.

The United States previously authorized use of other antibody-based COVID-19 treatments, including one developed by Regeneron that was given to President Donald Trump.

