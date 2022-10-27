UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 10:24 PM

US Launches Plan to Counter Illicit Trafficking of Arms Sent to Ukraine - State Dept.

The United States is launching a plan to address the potential flow of weapons sent to Ukraine into the illegal arms trafficking market, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday

The plan comes amid US vigilance about the possibility of criminal and non-state actors attempting to illegally acquire weapons from sources in Ukraine both during and following the conflict there, Price said in a statement.

The plan comes amid US vigilance about the possibility of criminal and non-state actors attempting to illegally acquire weapons from sources in Ukraine both during and following the conflict there, Price said in a statement.

"Today the Department of State announces The US Plan to Counter Illicit Diversion of Certain Advanced Conventional Weapons in Eastern Europe ... This Plan captures our commitment to responsible arms transfer practices, our enduring, ongoing, and effective security partnership with Ukraine and other partners, and decades of successful international cooperation to detect and interdict illicit weapons trafficking worldwide," the statement said.

The plan includes efforts to safeguard and account for arms and munitions in Ukraine and neighboring countries, enhance regional border security and develop the capacity of law enforcement to detect illegal arms trafficking, according to the statement.

The Ukrainian government is committed to safeguarding and accounting for transferred defense equipment, the statement added.

