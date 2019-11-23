UrduPoint.com
US Launches Program To Investigate Missing, Murdered Native Americans - Justice Department

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 01:00 AM

US Launches Program to Investigate Missing, Murdered Native Americans - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The Trump administration has launched a new national strategy to investigate the problem of murdered and missing Native Americans across the United States, US Department of Justice said in a press release on Friday.

"[US Attorney General William] Barr today launched a national strategy to address missing and murdered Native Americans," the release said. "The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Initiative places... coordinators in 11 US Attorney's offices [to] develop protocols for a more coordinated law enforcement response."

The Justice Department said the plan also calls for the deployment of the FBI's most advanced response capabilities when needed, improved data collection and analysis, and training to support local response efforts.

"American Indian and Alaska Native people suffer from unacceptable and disproportionately high levels of violence... Native American women face particularly high rates of violence, with at least half suffering sexual or intimate-partner violence in their lifetime," Barr said.

The new initiative will coordinate more than 50 US Attorneys on the Attorney General's Native American Issues Subcommittee, the FBI, the Office of Tribal Justice, with support from the Office of Justice Programs and the Office on Violence Against Women, according to the release. 

