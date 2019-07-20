US Launches Strategic Dialogue with Argentina on Security, Human Rights - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The United States has launched a strategic dialogue with Argentina on security, human rights and the economy, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday during a joint news conference with Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie in Buenos Aires.

"I am pleased to announce the US-Argentine strategic partnership dialogue," Pompeo said.

He said the initiative would allow the two countries to expand their cooperation in the areas of security, human rights, democracy and economic development.

Pompeo is in Argentina as part of a four-day trip to Latin America that also includes stops in Ecuador, El Salvador and Mexico.