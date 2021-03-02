US Launches Study of COVID-19 Linked Inflammatory Syndrome in Children - Health Dept.

US scientists will begin researching multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a rare but deadly outcome of coronavirus infections in children, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) US scientists will begin researching multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a rare but deadly outcome of coronavirus infections in children, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday.

"This research program is developing and funding studies to investigate why some children are at greater risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection than others, why symptoms vary among children who are infected, and how to identify children at risk for severe illness from SARS-CoV-2 infection," NIH said in a press release.

Much of the research will focus on MIS-C, a life-threatening condition marked by severe inflammation of one or more parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes and gastrointestinal organs.

Most children infected with the coronavirus do not develop serious illness, but those who do go on to develop MIS-C. Symptoms include prolonged fever and severe abdominal pain, although most children survive.

Projects in the NIH research plan include an examination of long-term outcomes of children who recover and a study of drugs used to treat COVID-19 when used in children.