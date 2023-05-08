UrduPoint.com

US Launches Two More Cyclone-Watch TROPICS Cube Satellites From New Zealand - NASA

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 10:03 PM

The United States has successfully launched two more TROPICS cube satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO) from a location in New Zealand, NASA announced in a news release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The United States has successfully launched two more TROPICS cube satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO) from a location in New Zealand, NASA announced in a news release on Monday.

"Two NASA CubeSats designed to study tropical cyclones, including hurricanes and typhoons, are in orbit after successfully launching," the release said.

The two TROPICS (Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation structure and storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats) satellites were launched into orbit on an Electron rocket from Rocket Lab's Launch Complex 1 Pad B in Mahia, New Zealand, NASA said.

Team members successfully sent commands to the first CubeSat at about a quarter before 2:00 a.m. EST on Sunday. Subsequently, they established communications with the second CubeSat four and half hours later.

TROPICS is a constellation of four identical CubeSats designed to observe tropical cyclones in an inclined low Earth orbit over the tropics. The second pair of TROPICS CubeSats is planned to launch aboard another Rocket Lab Electron rocket in about two weeks, NASA said.

