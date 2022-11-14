UrduPoint.com

US Launches Web Platform To Facilitate Afghan Family Reunification - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 09:41 PM

US Launches Web Platform to Facilitate Afghan Family Reunification - State Dept.

The United States launched a new web platform to facilitate family reunification of Afghan refugees with their family members following the US withdrawal from the country, the State Department announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The United States launched a new web platform to facilitate family reunification of Afghan refugees with their family members following the US withdrawal from the country, the State Department announced on Monday.

"The Department of State announces today the launch of an Afghan family reunification landing page, which contains information on how Afghans in the United States can seek to reunify with their family members, depending on their immigration status or method of entry to the United States," the State Department said in a press release.

The purpose of the new landing page is to help those Afghan families who remain separated and experience hardship and challenges in the aftermath of the withdrawal, according to the release.

The landing page will be located on a new section of the State Department's Afghanistan Inquiries page and will list ways that individuals can begin the application process for US citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), refugees, asylees, and Afghan parolees, including those granted temporary protected status, the release said.

In September, US media reported the Biden administration would no longer offer entry into the United States to Afghans who are considered to be at risk under humanitarian "parole" starting on October 1.

Since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, it has resettled about 86,000 Afghans under the so-called "Operation Allies Welcome." Some 90% of them came in through the parole process.

