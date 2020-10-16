US Launches Website to Promote Study of Russian, Other Languages - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The United States has launched a federally funded website to promote study of Russian and 100 other foreign languages, the US State Department said in a statement on Friday.

"To make it easier to navigate the many opportunities available, the US Department of State has launched a new website: Languages.State.Gov," the statement said.

The State Department noted that the website offers studies in Mandarin, Russian, Arabic, Farsi and some 100 other languages.

The new website will help the US government address the existing and future security challenges and make diplomacy more effective, the statement said.

"The website provides a resource for Americans seeking to learn a foreign language by serving as a one-stop platform for US government language programs," the statement added.

Participants will be able to choose the language programs they need by utilizing several criteria, including the length of the course, location and others, according to the statement.