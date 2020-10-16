UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Launches Website To Promote Study Of Russian, Other Languages - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

US Launches Website to Promote Study of Russian, Other Languages - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The United States has launched a federally funded website to promote study of Russian and 100 other foreign languages, the US State Department said in a statement on Friday.

"To make it easier to navigate the many opportunities available, the US Department of State has launched a new website: Languages.State.Gov," the statement said.

The State Department noted that the website offers studies in Mandarin, Russian, Arabic, Farsi and some 100 other languages.

The new website will help the US government address the existing and future security challenges and make diplomacy more effective, the statement said.

"The website provides a resource for Americans seeking to learn a foreign language by serving as a one-stop platform for US government language programs," the statement added.

Participants will be able to choose the language programs they need by utilizing several criteria, including the length of the course, location and others, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Russia United States Government Arab

Recent Stories

WHO in Contact With Vector Center on Russia's 2nd ..

11 minutes ago

UN Chief Condemns Attacks on Peacekeepers in Mali, ..

11 minutes ago

Lawmaker for establishing 'Bachat Bazaars' to prov ..

11 minutes ago

Opposition creates fuss in National Assembly

11 minutes ago

Kashmir's accession to be decided by its people: M ..

11 minutes ago

Biden Town Hall Gains 2Mln More Viewers Than Trump ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.