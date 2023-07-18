US Launching Cyber Trust Mark Label for Devices Meeting Security Standards - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The United States is launching a cyber trust mark program to create a government label for devices that meet minimum cybersecurity requirements, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger said.

"The White House is excited to announce the launch of the US Cyber Trust Mark program. We're launching this alongside the Federal Communications Commission and participating companies," Neuberger told reporters.

The US Cyber Trust Mark will enable consumers to identify secure internet-enabled devices, Neuberger said.

The Biden administration recognizes the importance of working with the private sector to develop a program that drives the market to build more secure products by design and make its easier for consumers to make informed choices, Neuberger said.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel compared the US Cyber Trust Mark to the US government's "Energy Star" labeling program, which is used to promote energy-efficient products.

A senior FCC official said the Biden administration will begin the rulemaking process for the program alongside its announcement. The administration hopes that early models of the program will be operational in late 2024, with labeled products hitting shelves shortly thereafter, the senior FCC official said.

The marks will also feature QR codes that consumers can scan for detailed information and potential cybersecurity updates for the device, the official added. The Biden administration is considering annual recertification for devices under the program, the FCC official added.

The administration's goal is for as many consumer products as possible to meet the label's minimum standards, a senior administration official said. The program is voluntary, the administration official noted.