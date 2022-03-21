UrduPoint.com

US Launching New European Democratic Resilience Initiative - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 08:37 PM

The United States is launching a new European Democratic Resilience Initiative to bolster areas such as press freedom and election integrity, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Monday

"The United States is committed to launching a new, significant initiative for European Democratic Resilience.

It will support media freedom, combat corruption, defend elections, and promote other democratic principles," Donfried said.

Further details about the initiative are expected to be announced by the Biden administration later on Monday, Donfried also said.

Confronting and combating authoritarianism is one of the most pressing foreign policies issues and the United States has committed to pursue it, Donfried added.

