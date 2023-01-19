UrduPoint.com

US Launching Program To Allow Private Sponsorship Of Refugees - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 07:24 PM

US Launching Program to Allow Private Sponsorship of Refugees - State Dept.

The US Department of State is launching a program to enable private citizens to sponsor refugees, according to a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The US Department of State is launching a program to enable private citizens to sponsor refugees, according to a release.

"The Department of State, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services, is announcing the Welcome Corps, a new private sponsorship program that will enable Americans to sponsor refugees arriving through the US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), directly support their resettlement, and make a difference by welcoming these new neighbors into their communities," the release stated.

The Department of State will roll out the Welcome Corps in two phases. In the first phase over the first six months of 2023, private sponsors will be matched with refugees whose cases are already approved for resettlement under USRAP.

In the second phase launching in mid-2023, private sponsors will be able to identify refugees to refer to USRAP for resettlement and support the refugees they have identified

The program aims to enroll at least 10,000 Americans as private sponsors in its first year to support at least 5,000 refugees.

Related Topics

Refugee

Recent Stories

Sindh transport minister for expediting work on BR ..

Sindh transport minister for expediting work on BRT Red Line project

17 seconds ago
 Govt to meet IMF conditions without overburdening ..

Govt to meet IMF conditions without overburdening common man: Ahsan Iqbal

18 seconds ago
 Over Half of Americans Rate Healthcare Quality as ..

Over Half of Americans Rate Healthcare Quality as Subpar - Poll

20 seconds ago
 OPEC+ Not Discussing Possibility of Reducing Oil P ..

OPEC+ Not Discussing Possibility of Reducing Oil Production in Russia - Novak

22 seconds ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends closing event for Mohamed ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends closing event for Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champions ..

24 minutes ago
 Gomal University clears all pension cases of BS- 1 ..

Gomal University clears all pension cases of BS- 17 to 21: Director Finance

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.