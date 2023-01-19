US Launching Program to Allow Private Sponsorship of Refugees - State Dept.

The US Department of State is launching a program to enable private citizens to sponsor refugees, according to a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The US Department of State is launching a program to enable private citizens to sponsor refugees, according to a release.

"The Department of State, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services, is announcing the Welcome Corps, a new private sponsorship program that will enable Americans to sponsor refugees arriving through the US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), directly support their resettlement, and make a difference by welcoming these new neighbors into their communities," the release stated.

The Department of State will roll out the Welcome Corps in two phases. In the first phase over the first six months of 2023, private sponsors will be matched with refugees whose cases are already approved for resettlement under USRAP.

In the second phase launching in mid-2023, private sponsors will be able to identify refugees to refer to USRAP for resettlement and support the refugees they have identified

The program aims to enroll at least 10,000 Americans as private sponsors in its first year to support at least 5,000 refugees.