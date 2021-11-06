UrduPoint.com

US Launching Task Force To Oversee Exit Of Americans From Ethiopia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The State Department has launched a new task force to oversee the departure of US citizens and embassy staff from Ethiopia amid rising instability in the country, Foreign Policy reported citing officials familiar with the matter.

Creating the the task force comes immediately after the State Department issued a warning earlier on Friday informing Americans in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible due to the unstable security environment.

The task force will help coordinate the voluntary departure of non-emergency government workers and help facilitate commercial flights out of the country for US citizens wishing to leave Ethiopia, the report said.

The step is precautionary as officials have not seen a rush of US citizens wanting to immediately depart, the report added.

Nine Ethiopian rebel groups announced on Friday that they had formed an alliance to change the government and establish a transitional body. The alliance, dubbed the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist Forces, comes as Ethiopia was put under a six-month state of emergency as the rebel forces advance toward the capital of Addis Ababa

The UN Security Council held a special meeting on Ethiopia on Friday, following which they issued a statement expressing concern about the escalation of fighting in northern Ethiopia and called on all sides to negotiate a lasting ceasefire.

