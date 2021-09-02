US Law Enforcement Agencies Start Using Body Cameras During Operations - Justice Dept

US law enforcement agencies including the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) have started wearing body cameras on pre-planned raids and operations, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) US law enforcement agencies including the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) have started wearing body cameras on pre-planned raids and operations, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

"(T)he Department of Justice announced the launch of the first phase of its Body-Worn Camera Program that requires department law enforcement personnel use body-worn cameras (BWCs) during pre-planned law enforcement operations," an official press release stated.

Agents from ATF Phoenix and Detroit Field Divisions were among the first to adopt the practice with the rest of the law enforcement offices across the country set to follow suit in the coming weeks, the department said.

"Law enforcement is at its most effective when there is accountability and trust between law enforcement and the community. That is why we have expanded our body worn camera program to our Federal agents, to promote transparency and confidence," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the release.

The department's plans include a phased implementation of BWCs, and they rely upon Congress to secure the necessary funding to equip agents nationwide with BWCs, the release explained.