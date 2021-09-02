UrduPoint.com

US Law Enforcement Agencies Start Using Body Cameras During Operations - Justice Dept

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:25 AM

US Law Enforcement Agencies Start Using Body Cameras During Operations - Justice Dept

US law enforcement agencies including the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) have started wearing body cameras on pre-planned raids and operations, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) US law enforcement agencies including the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) have started wearing body cameras on pre-planned raids and operations, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

"(T)he Department of Justice announced the launch of the first phase of its Body-Worn Camera Program that requires department law enforcement personnel use body-worn cameras (BWCs) during pre-planned law enforcement operations," an official press release stated.

Agents from ATF Phoenix and Detroit Field Divisions were among the first to adopt the practice with the rest of the law enforcement offices across the country set to follow suit in the coming weeks, the department said.

"Law enforcement is at its most effective when there is accountability and trust between law enforcement and the community. That is why we have expanded our body worn camera program to our Federal agents, to promote transparency and confidence," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the release.

The department's plans include a phased implementation of BWCs, and they rely upon Congress to secure the necessary funding to equip agents nationwide with BWCs, the release explained.

Related Topics

Phoenix Detroit Congress FBI From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

12 minutes ago
 Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

57 minutes ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

57 minutes ago
 DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading ..

DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading commission waiver implemented

1 hour ago
 National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.